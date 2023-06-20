Bayley Currey - Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Gateway Recap: In his first career start at World Wide Technology Raceway, Bayley Currey ran a fifth-place time in practice and backed it up with an 11th-place qualifying effort. Currey ran just outside the top-10 for a majority of the Toyota 200, before ultimately ending up with a 16th-place finish.

Currey on Last Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “It was my first start at Gateway, so to come out there and run quick laps in practice and qualifying definitely helped my confidence. We continued to learn throughout the race and felt we were in a good spot until a mistake late. Overall, we had a really fast Unishippers Silverado and I’m super appreciative of opportunities like this.”

Currey at Nashville Superspeedway: Friday night will mark Currey’s first start at Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. But, Currey participated in the NASCAR Xfinity Series events in both 2021 and 2022 finishing in 30th and 31st, respectively.

Currey on Friday’s Race at Nashville Superspeedway: “I’ll be going into Nashville much like I did at Gateway. It’ll be my first time racing there in the Truck Series, so it will be a learning curve for sure. I have a couple Xfinity Series starts there, so I’m hoping to use my knowledge from those races to help be in a good place come Friday night.”



On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR