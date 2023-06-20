Lawless Alan - Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Gateway Recap: Lawless Alan brought home a 21st-place finish two weeks ago at World Wide Technology Raceway. Alan ran in the top-20 for most of the day before a late incident took him out of contention for a season-best finish.

Alan on Last Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “Once we got the handling of the truck balanced-out, we were able to make big gains to run just outside the top-15. Obviously, the ending of the race wasn’t ideal, but we have to move on and focus on the next few races.”

Alan at Nashville Superspeedway: Lawless Alan will make his third start at Nashville Superspeedway this Friday night. In two starts at the 1.5-mile track, Alan has a best-finish of 24th which came a year ago.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Nashville Superspeedway: “Our trucks have been really solid at the intermediate tracks this season. So, I’m excited to get back to another intermediate track this weekend in Nashville. Although we didn’t get the finish we wanted the last time we were there, these Niece Motorsports trucks were fast and I’m expecting the same when we hit the track on Friday.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

Niece Motorsports PR