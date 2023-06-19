Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco/ Fleetguard Ford F-150 Team Nashville Superspeedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team head to Nashville (Tenn.) and the Nashville Superspeedway this Friday evening. It will be a one-day show for the No. 38 team. Track activity will begin on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET with practice and qualifying. Friday’s race is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Fleetguard, a partner of Love's and Speedco, will make their debut and join Speedco on the No. 38 Ford for the 150-lap race.

Fleetguard, a global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.