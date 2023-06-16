Matt Mills to Run Two Races in No. 51 Silverado for KBM

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Matt Mills will get behind the wheel of the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this season. J.F. Electric, an electrical contractor that’s in the business of creating connections, will be the primary sponsor adorning Mill’s Silverado for races at Richmond Raceway July 29 and The Milwaukee Mile Speedway Aug. 27. Mills will also carry associate sponsorship from Utilitra, a women-owned utility and technology solutions provider with a diverse team of specialized professionals, and Thompson Electric, a full-service electrical contracting company, for his two-race schedule.

Mills has 19 career starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, including four this season. He registered a season-best 19th-place finish in the Truck Series’ most recent event at World Wide Technology Raceway. He produced a career-best starting position of fourth at Michigan International Speedway in 2018 and a career-best 15th-place finish at Las Vegas Motors Speedway in 2022.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Virginia native has made 121 career starts with a best result of 10th coming at Daytona International Speedway in 2019. He also made one NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway in 2021.

Mills has made seven Xfinity Series starts at Richmond, registering a track-best 13th-place finish twice. He has not competed in a Truck Series race at Richmond and has not made a start in any series at The Milwaukee Mile Speedway.

“I’m really excited that KBM is providing me with an opportunity to showcase my abilities driving two races in the No. 51 Silverado,” Mills said. “It makes it even more exciting that Richmond is the first race because I was born about an hour from there and I’ve had some strong runs there in the Xfinity Series, so I couldn’t think of a better track to make my KBM debut at. J.F. Electric has been a long-time supporter, and this wouldn’t be possible without them, Utilitra and Thompson Electric.”

“J.F. Electric and Utilitra are proud to continue our sponsorship of Matt Mills in 2023,” said J.F. Electric owner Greg Fowler. “We are excited for Matt to have the opportunity to race with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the upcoming Craftsman Truck Series races at Richmond and Milwaukee. We are rooting for Matt to have safe, successful and electrifying performances!”

“We’re excited to see Matt get behind the wheel of the No. 51 Silverado for two races and thankful to the sponsors that came onboard to make it possible,” said KBM President Mike Verlander. “Brian Pattie (crew chief) and everyone on that team will provide Matt with everything that he needs to get acclimated to our organization quickly and we feel like the tracks that he will be competing at are places where he can be successful.”

The No. 51 team currently ranks fourth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner point standings. The team has produced one win, two poles, 163 laps led, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 10.2. Since KBM originated in 2010, the No. 51 has registered 41 of the organization’s record-breaking 99 victories.

KBM PR