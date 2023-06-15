Conor Daly Teams up with Niece Motorsports and Worldwide Express at Mid-Ohio

Conor Daly will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8. Daly will team up with Niece Motorsports for this third start in the series, piloting the No. 41 WWEX Racing Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado.



“I can’t wait to work with everyone at Niece Motorsports again,” said Daly. “Even though we’ve only done a few races together, it feels like I’m part of their family. I have a lot of respect for Al Niece and the supportive partners of the team like Unishippers and Worldwide Express. It means a lot to get to represent for them as well as Chevrolet. Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite tracks and with the experience I have there I think it will be really beneficial in getting me up to speed quickly.”



Daly has seven INDYCAR starts at the Ohio road course, leading 22 laps and completing all but two laps. His best finish at the track came in 2016; a sixth-place result. In addition, the Indiana native has five top-15 finishes in those seven starts.



“We’ve enjoyed working with Conor in the past and are excited to have him join our team again this season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Conor’s experience on road courses, especially at Mid-Ohio, should be a big benefit for him this weekend. We’re looking forward to getting on track with the Unishippers Chevrolet.”



Unishippers, along with its sister brands of Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz, provides access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services.



Together, the three brands are the Official Logistics Partner of Niece Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR, and provide sponsorships across the sport as WWEX Racing.



“We’re excited to have Conor take the helm of the No. 41 this season,” said Alissa Cherry, VP of Brand and Content Marketing for Worldwide Express. “He is a multi-faceted, well-regarded driver, and we’re so pleased to have him as a steward of our Unishippers brand.”



Daly, who raced in the DAYTONA 500 this season, also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at road courses. He raced at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season and at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course in 2022.



In addition to his multiple Cup Series starts, Daly competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in 2018. In Truck Series competition, Daly has two starts, both at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Between those two starts, Daly has a best finish of 18th.



The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series visits the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 on Saturday, July 8. The race will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Niece Motorsports PR