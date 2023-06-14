Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - Young Motorsports

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a safety penalty issued on May 18 and June 6, 2023 to crew chiefs Bradley Means, Joseph Lax and Andrew Abbott; owners Randall Young, Tyler Young and Rebecca Young; and drivers Chris Hacker, Spencer Boyd and Nick Leitz in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.
The penalty concerns the following sections of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 10.5.1 and 14.2.3.3.B.C Driver’s Window Net. The penalties issued were the loss of 25 championship points to each driver and owner and a $5,000 fine to each crew chief.
Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:
- That the Appellant violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice.
- That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.
In reaching the above decision, the panel provided the following explanation: “NASCAR showed the window net labels were visually and significantly different from the OEM new labels.”
The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:
- Mr. Dixon Johnston
- Mr. Tom Deloach
- Mr. David Hall
