Bayley Currey - Toyota 200 Race Recap

Currey On Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “I feel like I learned a lot this weekend. It was my first time racing at Gateway so I had a few mistakes, but ran inside the top-15 for most of the race and finished just outside. Overall, I’m just very fortunate to drive these fast trucks with the support of Unishippers and WWEX Racing and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Race Recap: A fifth-place run in Friday’s practice session had Bayley Currey feeling confident about his chances in Gateway. He then backed up his quick time in practice with a starting position just outside the top-ten.

Much like the trend a week ago in Charlotte, the first two stages went smooth for Currey and the No. 41 team. The Texan ran top-15 for most of the race, collecting a 16th-place finish at the end of Stage One. At the conclusion of the stage, Currey was able to stay out on track and gain track position after coming to pit road just a few laps before the stage ended. When the race restarted, Currey fell back to 17th and would finish the stage in 19th as the trucks with fresh tires would make their way through the field.

In the final stage of the race, the Texas-driver drove inside the top-ten before falling back later in the run. In the midst of a long-run in the third stage, Mike Hillman Jr. would bring the No. 41 down pit road for four tires and fuel as gas became a concern on pit road. Unfortunately, Currey caught an untimely caution which put him stuck a lap down until the next yellow when he was awarded the free pass.

When it was over, Bayley Currey would cross the line in 16th while the No. 41 fell to 14th in the owner’s championship standings.

Niece Motorsports PR