Jack Wood Finishes 29th After Getting Wrecked in Stage Two at WWTR

After qualifying 21st, a strategy move by crew chief Brian Pattie helped Jack Wood to finish 11th in Stage One. After pitting between stages, the Logitech Silverado lined up on the inside of the 12th row when Stage Two went green. Wood was running 24th with 15 laps remaining in the Stage when he went to maneuver around a lap truck and got clipped in his left-rear quarter panel by the truck behind him. After caroming into the outside wall, he went sliding down the track and hit the inside wall with the back end of his Chevrolet.

After several trips down pit road to repair the damage and a brief stint in the garage to fix the steering, Wood would end the day four laps down in the 29th position.