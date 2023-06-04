Saturday, Jun 03

Jack Wood Finishes 29th After Getting Wrecked in Stage Two at WWTR

After qualifying 21st, a strategy move by crew chief Brian Pattie helped Jack Wood to finish 11th in Stage One. After pitting between stages, the Logitech Silverado lined up on the inside of the 12th row when Stage Two went green. Wood was running 24th with 15 laps remaining in the Stage when he went to maneuver around a lap truck and got clipped in his left-rear quarter panel by the truck behind him. After caroming into the outside wall, he went sliding down the track and hit the inside wall with the back end of his Chevrolet.
 
After several trips down pit road to repair the damage and a brief stint in the garage to fix the steering, Wood would end the day four laps down in the 29th position.
 
 
 
Jack Wood, Driver of the No. 51 Logitech Chevrolet:
 
 
 
Talk about your race.
“We hurt our weekend in qualifying -- I didn’t have the best lap and we had to start in the middle of the pack. It’s so tough to pass here – we were faster than most of the guys we were racing, it was just hard to get by them. I was trying to go around a lap truck and got turned and then from there we were just battling as hard as we could with the damage that we had and trying to salvage what we could being on a lap of our own. It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks, luckily the guys are going to get some time 0ff -- they’ve been working their tails off these last five weeks. We’ll get refocused for Nashville and go out and get this team the finish that they deserve.”
 
 
Craftsman Truck Series 200 Recap:
 
  • Grant Enfinger won Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series 200. It was his second Truck Series victory of 2023 and the ninth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Christian Eckes finished second, while Stewart Friesen, Carson Hocevar and Chase Purdy rounded out the top five.
  • There were 11 cautions for 61 laps and 11 lead changes among four drivers.
 
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:
 
The No. 51 team fell two spots to fourth in the Craftsman Truck Series point standings. After 12 races they trail the No. 11 team by 42 points with four races remaining in the regular season.

