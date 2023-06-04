Chase Purdy and No. 4 Team Battle to Fifth-Place Finish

Chase Purdy was running 11th in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway when a caution came out with 35 laps remaining. When pit road opened, crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve called up a two-tire stop which allowed the No. 4 Silverado team to be the third truck off pit road.

After battling inside the top 10 in the closing laps, Purdy lined up on the top of the sixth row for a restart with six laps remaining. Chaos ensued on the restart, and the top two trucks ended up wrecking each other. The Bama Buggies Chevrolet would line up on the top of the third row for the final restart of the event and would go on to cross the finish line in the fifth position.