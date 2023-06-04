Sunday, Jun 04

Chase Purdy and No. 4 Team Battle to Fifth-Place Finish

Chase Purdy was running 11th in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway when a caution came out with 35 laps remaining. When pit road opened, crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve called up a two-tire stop which allowed the No. 4 Silverado team to be the third truck off pit road.
 
After battling inside the top 10 in the closing laps, Purdy lined up on the top of the sixth row for a restart with six laps remaining. Chaos ensued on the restart, and the top two trucks ended up wrecking each other. The Bama Buggies Chevrolet would line up on the top of the third row for the final restart of the event and would go on to cross the finish line in the fifth position.
 
It was the second top-five finish of Purdy’s career, both which have been earned in his first season driving for KBM.  
 
 
 
Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 
 
Talk about your race.
“It was nice to have a solid run today. I felt like we could have run a little bit better, but the driver made some errors. Jimmy (Villeneuve, crew chief) and everybody at KBM brought me a really fast Bama Buggies Silverado, I just didn’t execute really well on some of the restarts early in the race and struggled setting up some of my passes. The last two restarts, we really came to life and got after it. I’m just proud of everyone on this No. 4 team for the battle we put up today and getting a solid finish after a tough few weeks.” 
 
Craftsman Truck Series 200 Recap:
 
  • Grant Enfinger won Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series 200. It was his second Truck Series victory of 2023 and the ninth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Christian Eckes finished second, while Stewart Friesen, Carson Hocevar and Purdy rounded out the top five.
  • There were 11 cautions for 61 laps and 11 lead changes among four drivers.
 
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:
 
Purdy remained 13th in the Craftsman Truck Series point standings. After 12 races he sits 31 points below the cutoff line for making the post season with four races remaining in the regular season.
 

KBM PR

