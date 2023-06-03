Friesen Adds to Gateway Success With Another Top-Five

Stewart Friesen (third) earned his fourth consecutive top-five finish at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday afternoon to lead Toyota. Toyota development driver Jesse Love finished a strong ninth in his series debut.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Race 12 of 23 – 160 Laps, 200 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Grant Enfinger*

2nd, Christian Eckes*

3rd, STEWART FRIESEN

4th, Carson Hocevar*

5th, Chase Purdy*

9th, JESSE LOVE

13th, TAYLOR GRAY

16th, TYLER ANKRUM

18th, TIMMY HILL

21st, TANNER GRAY

24th, TONI BREIDINGER

34th, DEAN THOMPSON

35th, CLAY GREENFIELD

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Ferris Commercial Mowers Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How was your race?

“We had a really good Ferris/Halmar Tundra TRD Pro. Good on the long run. Our short run speed wasn’t great. I felt like the 98 (Ty Majeski) was probably the best, but the longer we go, we get slipping and sliding and moving around – and then we never got that long run in the end. Hats off to the team in stall 32. My guys did a heck of a job creating calls and getting us track position when we did it. I was kind upset with them after the first stop, because we pitted early and I said, we should have stayed out and won the stage, but it kept us in the hunt to win the second stage. We got an opportunity to do that, and it kept us with the lead pack all race. Just a great job. I’m so proud of this team. Thanks to Chris Larsen and all of our fans.”

How was your truck over the course of this day?

“Conditions were hot, but we got really racy there at the end. We had a really good long Ferris Tundra TRD Pro. Big thanks to everyone at Ferris, everyone at Halmar. It’s grass cutting season in the Northeast, so go find your local Ferris dealer and check them out.”

JESSE LOVE, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 9th

Top-10 finish in your debut. What did you learn throughout the day?

“It was tough to get track position. I thought we were always faster than the guys in front of us. It was just hard to get up there. Obviously, once you get in the top-five, then yeah, it’s not quite as easy to catch the guys in front of you. I got outraced a little bit today in a lot of different aspects, but my crew chief (Scott Zipadelli) did a great call. We were definitely on old tires at the end and at a big deficit for that. I just had to get up on the wheel and try to not lose any spots. I was pretty happy with it. My goal was to run top-eight. I thought that would signify a pretty good day, and I think running ninth after being on really old tires at the end, I was happy with. There was times we were battling for third and that is all that I can ask for. Definitely a lot to learn on my end, but I love the challenge. We’ve been on such a roll here lately, that a little bit of a reality check don’t hurt that bad. I’m fine with that. I’ve learned a lot, and I just want to thank Safelite, Toyota Racing and TRICON. I’m hoping that Corey (Heim) feels better soon.”

TRD PR