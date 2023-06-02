Saturday, Jun 03

Young’s Motorsports World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Truck Series Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Chris Hacker

 

Primary Partner(s): Morgan & Morgan

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 33rd

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 27th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome To The Team: Young’s Motorsports welcomes Chris Hacker to the team as the primary driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 12th race of the Truck Series season.

 

Hacker is the first NASCAR driver known to have a brachial plexus birth injury that limits movement in his left arm. Brachial plexus injuries occur when a baby’s neck is stretched to one side during birth, damaging the network of nerves that controls the muscles from the shoulder down to the fingers.

 

After three major surgeries, including nerve grafting and tendon transfers, he has gained sufficient mobility in his arm to race. He drives his car with his left arm resting on the wheel while steering with his right.

 

Glad You Are Here: For Hacker’s Young’s Motorsports debut, Morgan & Morgan will serve as the primary partner on Hacker’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

As America’s largest injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $13 billion for over 300,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People'' commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, civil rights, and product liability, among many others.

 

We co-counsel with hundreds of other law firms, who refer thousands of cases to us. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Lockheed Martin, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in 2021.

 

Learn more at forthepeople.com.

 

Chris Hacker Truck Series World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Track Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 will mark Hacker’s second start at the 1.25-mile speedway.

 

In his debut at the Madison, Ill.-track in 2021, Hacker finished 27th in his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut after starting 31st for Reaume Brothers Racing.

 

The Toyota 200 will mark Hacker’s third Truck Series start of 2023.

 

Chris Hacker Truck Series Career Truck Stats: In two years of Truck Series competition, Hacker has 12 career Truck Series starts with a career-best 12th place finish in the Tyson 200 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway in May 2023.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Hacker as crew chief of the No. 02 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will be crew chief in his 115th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 114 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Saturday afternoon will be his fifth tango with World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 18th, 19th and 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The organization posted a team best finish at the track of 11th-place with Austin Hill on June 23, 2018.

 

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.4 and an average finish of 19.0 in 17 Truck Series starts overall.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 439 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.4 and an average finishing position of 21.5.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Chris Hacker, please like him on Facebook (Chris Hacker Motorsports), follow him on Twitter (@chrishacker_) and Instagram (@chris_hacker).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Chris Hacker Pre-Race Quote:

 

On World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I am excited for the opportunity to compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with Young’s Motorsports while continuing to represent the Morgan & Morgan brand.

 

“The Young’s Motorsports team has shown a lot of speed as of late, especially when it comes to the short tracks, so I am bound and determined to build off my finish at North Wilkesboro and hopefully propel our No. 02 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Silverado inside the top-10 on Saturday afternoon.” 

 

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Hans HairClub

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 27th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway, the 12th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 152: This weekend at Gateway, Boyd will make his 152nd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 98th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.  

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back HairClub’s St. Louis brand Hans HairClub as the primary marketing partner for the 12th race of the 2023 Truck Series season.

 

Located in St. Louis, Ill., Hans HairClub has been in the hair replacement and restoration business since 1965. We utilize the very latest cutting-edge technology to help people solve their hair problems.

 

When you are ready to address your hair loss, we are here to help. Hans HairClub provides a wide array of services to fit your needs.

 

As one of the largest hair loss treatment centers in the country, we’ll find the right solution for you, starting with a free hair and scalp analysis.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series World Wide Technology at Gateway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 will mark Boyd’s sixth start at the 1.25-mile speedway.

 

In his five previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 16th after starting 32nd in the 2021 Toyota 200 presented by CK Power for Young’s Motorsports. 

 

He also holds an average finish of 22.2 and has completed 787 of 808 laps, for a 97.4 percent lap completion rate. 

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 57 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.8.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 98 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.0.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Hans Wiemann Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

 

Saturday will be his first tango with Gateway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I always love coming back to St. Louis. It obviously has a special place in my heart growing up there, but what the track has done to make the NASCAR weekend even better is super exciting. I love that I get to represent two long-term brands at my home track.”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Matt Mills

 

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 40th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back!: Veteran racer Matt Mills returns to Young’s Motorsports for his fourth and final race of a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway.

 

In March, Mills made the first of a four-race run with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. He earned a season-best 15th place with Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas after qualifying 27th.

 

Sponsor Intel: Mills will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from J.F. Electric.

 

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business for over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

 

Utilitra, a women-owned utility and technology solutions provider will serve in an associate role on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 12th Truck Series race of 2023.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series History: From 2016 to 2023, Mills has 18 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-high 15th place finish in 2022 driving the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series World Wide Technology at Gateway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 will mark Mill’s inaugural Truck Series start at the 1.25-mile speedway.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 18th, 19th and 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The organization posted a team best finish at the track of 11th place with Austin Hill on June 23, 2018.

 

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.4 and an average finish of 19.0 in 17 Truck Series starts overall.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will be crew chief in his 107th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 106 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Saturday will be his fifth tango with Gateway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. 

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

 

On World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway: “Gateway is a hometown race for my sponsor JF Electric and Utilitra this weekend which is very exciting.

 

“I don’t have a lot of track time at Gateway, but it’s a track I’m eager to learn and go have fun at and put on a good show for my partners and Young’s Motorsports team.” 

Race Information:

 

The Toyota 200 (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 12th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5:05 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 5:35 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, June 3, 2023, shortly after 12:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

