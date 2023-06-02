Young’s Motorsports World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Chris Hacker Primary Partner(s): Morgan & Morgan Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: 33rd 2023 Owner Points Position: 27th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Welcome To The Team: Young’s Motorsports welcomes Chris Hacker to the team as the primary driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 12th race of the Truck Series season. Hacker is the first NASCAR driver known to have a brachial plexus birth injury that limits movement in his left arm. Brachial plexus injuries occur when a baby’s neck is stretched to one side during birth, damaging the network of nerves that controls the muscles from the shoulder down to the fingers. After three major surgeries, including nerve grafting and tendon transfers, he has gained sufficient mobility in his arm to race. He drives his car with his left arm resting on the wheel while steering with his right. Glad You Are Here: For Hacker’s Young’s Motorsports debut, Morgan & Morgan will serve as the primary partner on Hacker’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. As America’s largest injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $13 billion for over 300,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People'' commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, civil rights, and product liability, among many others. We co-counsel with hundreds of other law firms, who refer thousands of cases to us. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Lockheed Martin, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in 2021. Learn more at forthepeople.com. Chris Hacker Truck Series World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Track Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota 200 will mark Hacker’s second start at the 1.25-mile speedway. In his debut at the Madison, Ill.-track in 2021, Hacker finished 27th in his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut after starting 31st for Reaume Brothers Racing. The Toyota 200 will mark Hacker’s third Truck Series start of 2023. Chris Hacker Truck Series Career Truck Stats: In two years of Truck Series competition, Hacker has 12 career Truck Series starts with a career-best 12th place finish in the Tyson 200 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway in May 2023. Calling the Shots: Guiding Hacker as crew chief of the No. 02 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. He will be crew chief in his 115th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 114 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume. Saturday afternoon will be his fifth tango with World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 18th, 19th and 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The organization posted a team best finish at the track of 11th-place with Austin Hill on June 23, 2018. Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.4 and an average finish of 19.0 in 17 Truck Series starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 439 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.4 and an average finishing position of 21.5. Follow on Social Media: For more on Chris Hacker, please like him on Facebook (Chris Hacker Motorsports), follow him on Twitter (@chrishacker_) and Instagram (@chris_hacker). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Chris Hacker Pre-Race Quote: On World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I am excited for the opportunity to compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with Young’s Motorsports while continuing to represent the Morgan & Morgan brand. “The Young’s Motorsports team has shown a lot of speed as of late, especially when it comes to the short tracks, so I am bound and determined to build off my finish at North Wilkesboro and hopefully propel our No. 02 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Silverado inside the top-10 on Saturday afternoon.”