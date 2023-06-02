ARRMA RC and Front Row Motorsports Announce Limited Edition NASCAR Truck Body of Zane Smith No. 38 Ford F-150

ARRMA RC and Front Row Motorsports are proud to announce the limited edition NASCAR Truck body of the No. 38 Ford F-150 NASCAR. The body is a fully licensed replica of the ARRMA sponsored Front Row Motorsports truck to be driven by Zane Smith this weekend at the World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway. Over 2,000 fans of ARRMA voted for the Kraton 4S teal and white livery being raced by Smith this weekend.

Pre-orders are available now for the body that fits on the ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. You can pre-order on the link here: www.horizonhobby.com.

In addition, Proline is offering NASCAR Truck and Cup Series Goodyear belted tires to fit the ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S.

ARRMA is a brand of Horizon Hobby, the global leader in RC products and accessories. ARRMA is known as the leader in the high-speed, super-tough RC world. ARRMA offers a wide range of performance trucks, buggies, and all-terrain vehicles designed with the enthusiast in mind such as Smith. Smith is a proud owner of an ARRMA Infraction 6S.