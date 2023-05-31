GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: World Wide Technology Raceway

- About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.

The Foundation's mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.

- Born Driven: In a partnership with the Wendell Scott Foundation, Rajah's No. 24 Chevrolet will have a new look in this weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway, sporting a paint scheme inspired by the release of their new children's book. Born Driven is based on the true story of the first African-American NASCAR Driver and Team Owner, Wendell Scott. The book follows Scott as a young boy facing the challenges of growing up in the South trying to chase his dream of becoming a professional race car driver. The uplifting story will teach children how having the persistence and willingness to make a difference can overcome seemingly impossible feats. The book is available for pre-orders at major book retailers such as Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Simon & Schuster, and more.

- Chassis History/Info: Rajah Caruth and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 325 at World Wide Technology Raceway. This chassis was most recently driven at this same track a year ago with Grant Enfinger as its driver, where it was involved in a crash that resulted in a 28th place finish. Zane Smith won with this truck at Martinsville Speedway in 2021, and he also raced it at Gateway that season as well, leading 19 laps before a rear gear issue took him out of contention.

- Runway to Raceway: On Thursday, Rajah Caruth will join Neiman Marcus as a featured guest of the inaugural Runway to Raceway fashion event taking place at their Frontenac Plaza location in St. Louis County to celebrate NASCAR’s return to World Wide Technology Raceway. The free event includes a cocktail reception, exotic cars, music, passed hors d’oeuvres and modeling of the season’s most fashion forward designers as guests mingle and shop throughout the store. The event is open to the public but does require a reservation in advance. To register, guests should email rsvpstlouis@ neimanmarcus.com.

- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Caruth's 11th place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in addition to his seven bonus points scored in stage one, was the third-highest result of the rookie drivers. Rajah remains in third for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points standings, 70 points behind Nick Sanchez in first and 33 points behind Jake Garcia in second place.

- RC Appearances: Fans attending the race will have an opportunity to meet Rajah Caruth on race day at WWT Raceway:

Saturday, June 3rd | NCTS Autograph Session: All three GMS Racing drivers will head to the Infield Tent in the Enterprise Fan Zone to sign autographs from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM local time. Be sure to get there early and meet some of your favorite drivers!

Friday, June 2nd - Sunday, June 4th | Show Truck Appearance: Rajah's No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet show truck will be present all weekend in the World Wide Technology Raceway fan zone, where attendees can have their photos taken with it!

- From The Driver's Seat: Rajah's thoughts on this weekend in Gateway:

"I feel really good about heading back to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. This is the track that I made my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at last year, and ran inside the top-10 for a good portion of the day. We had a speeding penalty and some other stuff happen, but my team and I were still able to rebound for an 11th-place finish that day. I feel really good to go back to a place that I've raced at in a truck before. Additionally to have the support of the Wendell Scott Foundation and promote their new book, Born Driven, on our truck this weekend is really a blessing especially with having the Scott Family there. We are in the back yard of the Steward family, and I have been very appreciative of all they have done for my career as well.

I feel extremely confident about our chances to run well throughout the weekend in practice, qualifying, and the race. We continue to look at building upon our momentum with a good result for Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, Chevrolet, our body hangers, everybody at GMS Fabrication, Butlerbuilt Seats, Alpinestars, and Competition Cleaning. I'm very excited."