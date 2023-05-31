Lawless Alan - Toyota 200 Race Advance

Charlotte Recap: Lawless Alan started the NC Education Lottery 200 in 16th, his best qualifying effort of the season. Alan’s Silverado was stronger on the long run, falling back slightly on the shorter runs. In the end, Alan finished 17th for the third time this season.

Alan on Last Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “It’s always fun to race in Charlotte because it’s the closest race for most of the teams. I think it was the most complete intermediate race this season, and it gives us something to build on moving forward.

Alan at World Wide Technology Raceway: In one start at the 1.25-mile track, Alan finished 18th after starting 24th.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “With only one start at the track it’s difficult to predict what’s going to happen in the race. But, I was happy with our run last year, so I’m hoping we can carry momentum in Gateway and collect another decent finish.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

Niece Motorsports PR