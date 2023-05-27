Carson Hocevar - NC Education Lottery 200 Race Recap

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: "Man, this track just doesn't want us to win. Another year of us being the strongest truck and not getting the win strikes again. I hate it for my Worldwide Express team because we have speed here very single year- just haven't been able to get it done. On the other side, it's our third top-five in a row and I'm proud of the momentum our team has been able to build."

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar was able to secure his third-straight top-five finish Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After leading 43 laps and collected a Stage Two stage win, Hocevar was able to impress at NASCAR's home track once again.

After qualifying in 12th to begin the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Hocevar quickly advanced his way through the field; getting to fourth by lap 22. But, the 20 year-old driver didn't stop there. Hocevar would climb to finish the first stage in second while eventually capturing the Stage Two victory later in the race.

The final stage created mixed strategies with cautions beginning to fly for various on-track incidents. After leading for most of the final stage, a late restart with 24 laps to go shuffled him to seventh. From there, Hocevar battled a tight-handling Silverado for the remainder of the race and was able to drive to 4th for his third top-five finish in as many weeks. Additionally, Hocevar has advanced his position in the driver's points standings to eighth-place.

Niece Motorsports PR