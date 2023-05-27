Lawless Alan - NC Education Lottery 200 Race Recap

Alan On Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: "Friday in Charlotte felt like our smoothest race of the year thus far. We were able to learn a lot in practice, back up the pace and qualifying, and run competitively in the race. All around, this AUTOParkit team was great on Friday and I'm hoping we can continue to build and grow at Gateway next week."

Race Recap: Lawless Alan brought home a second-straight top-20 finish Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The California-born driver was able to build on his experience from last year's race and put together one of his best runs of the season thus far.

From his 16th-place qualifying effort, his best starting position of the season, Alan fell outside the top-20 early. But, the second-year driver showed long-run speed to return where he started, until eventually finish 20th in Stage One. The second stage provided more of the same for Alan's No. 45 team as Stage Two would go caution-free, just like the prior stage, and he would finish 22nd.

Through the final stage, Alan was able to maneuver his way through on-track incidents and bring home the AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado home in 17th-place. This finish matches his best finish of the season and moves him into 24th in the driver's championship standings.

Niece Motorsports PR