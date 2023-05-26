CTS: What to watch for in tonight’s NC Lottery 200 at Charlotte

Triple Truck Challenge: After a year break at Charlotte the challenge returns to the truck series with as much as a $500,000 bonus on the line for any driver that can win the three events. Tonight, starts that triple at Charlotte in the NC Lottery 200, followed by World Wide Technology Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway to finish out the three race swing.

Since the beginning no driver has won all three events, the closest was back in 2020 with Sheldon Creed when he won two of the three with Zane Smith spoiling the attempt in the second race at Dover.

The last time the challenge was in Charlotte is finished out the three with John Hunter Nemechek winning the bonus.

Last week recap: Kyle Larson would sweep the weekend in North Wilkesboro but was only able to when Alex Bowman was out of the truck due an injury allowing Larson to take over and lead 138 of the 252 laps in the Tyson 250 for Spire Motorsports.

David Gilliland returns: Since moving to Toyota and changing names to TRICON Garage, David is making his return to the series in the No. 1 tonight. The last time that Gilliland raced in the series was a three week stretch back in 2021 at Daytona, Las Vegas and Darlington.

Truck Champion: Zane Smith the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series champion will move over the No 38 Cup Series car for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 and the only truck series drivers in the Cup race on Sunday.