Daniel Dye Quote

Since you've raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway before, what are some of the unique characteristics of this track that separates it from most intermediates?

“Yeah, I'm really looking forward to getting to Charlotte since I've raced there before and already have a couple of mile-and-a-half races under my belt in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Charlotte is different compared to a lot of these other places because it's very bumpy and rough. I know the GMS Racing team has had some success there in the past, and based off of what we were able to learn in Kansas a few weeks ago I think Blake and the rest of our No. 43 crew guys will bring us a fast truck to compete with.”