Carson Hocevar - NC Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Wilkesboro Recap: After running two late model races earlier in the week and over 50 laps in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice, it was safe to say Carson Hocevar had some of the most laps at North Wilkesboro Speedway heading into the Truck Series race. Hocevar was at the top of the chart in practice and qualified second for the Tyson 250. The 20 year-old driver secured his second top-five finish in as many weeks and moved up to 11th in the driver point standings.

Hocevar on Last Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “That was some of the most fun I’ve had racing in the Truck Series ever. The old surface provided very old-school racing and we all had to take care of our tires and trucks throughout the race. It was nice to get another top-five finish and finish up front in both stages to rebound in the standings.”

Hocevar at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Hocevar has impressed at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his young career, leading 62 laps in just two starts at the 1.5-mile track. The Michigan-native finished runner-up in 2021 and 16th in 2022 after leading with a handful of laps to go. The No. 42 team has qualified inside the top-10 for both races with Hocevar behind the wheel and look to continue the strong runs this weekend.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Charlotte is another one of those tracks we have circled on our calendar after our strong runs as an organization the past two years. In 2021, we came so close and last year was heartbreaking. With two good runs in the past two weeks, I’m hoping our team can build on our momentum and have another good day in Charlotte.”

Honoring a Hero: eam owner Al Niece, a United States Marine Corps veteran, selected a fallen military member to appear on the passenger side of each truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sergeant Lee Jarvis from the US Marine Corps will ride alongside Hocevar’s No. 42 Silverado Friday night as we pay tribute to the ones who paid the ultimate price for freedom. Jarvis was a member of the US Marine Corps for two years, spending 320 days in Vietnam before his death on September 7, 1967.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR