Bayley Currey - NC Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Ross Chastain was behind the wheel of the No. 41 WWEX Racing Silverado at North Wilkesboro. After starting just outside the top-10, Chastain collected stage points throughout the day for the owner’s championship en route to a ninth-place finish.



Currey on Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to be back in the Unishippers Silverado this weekend with Niece Motorsports. In my first start this year at Atlanta, we finished fourth, so I’m looking forward to building on our finish there at Charlotte this weekend.”



Currey at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Bayley Currey has seven starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway across the three major touring series in NASCAR. Currey’s last NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Charlotte came in 2021 where he finished 19th.



Honoring a Hero: Team owner Al Niece, a United States Marine Corps veteran, selected a fallen military member to appear on the passenger side of each truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 2nd Lieutenant Morrell Crary from the US Marine Corps will ride alongside Currey’s No. 41 Silverado Friday night as we pay tribute to the ones who paid the ultimate price for freedom. Crary, a soon-to-be professional baseball player for the Atlanta Braves, served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam for 24 days before his death on November 1, 1967.



On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR