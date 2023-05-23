GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 346 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This chassis made its debut back in March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where it finished ninth, and most recently carried Grant to the convincing victory at Kansas Speedway just a few weeks ago, leading 65 laps in the process.

- Double Duty: Check the ARCA Menards Series entry list! The 2015 series champion will make his return to the tour as he competes in Friday's General Tire 150 driving the No. 97 Chevrolet SS entry for CR7 Motorsports. This will be Enfinger's first ARCA race on an intermediate track since Pocono in 2016 - a race that he won - as well as his first series start at Charlotte.

- The Trip Returns: Friday's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will begin the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge program. Since the program's inception in 2019, GMS Racing drivers have delivered the most wins of any organization with victories from Brett Moffitt (Iowa, 2019), Sheldon Creed (Daytona, 2020; Gateway, 2020; Darlington, 2021), and Zane Smith (Dover, 2020). This year, the three tracks on the schedule for "The Trip" include Charlotte Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, and Nashville Superspeedway.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: It's hard to believe that we are already talking about the playoffs picture, but with there being just six races left in the regular season, the fight for the championship lies along the horizon. A top-10 finish at North Wilkesboro paired with stage points elevated Enfinger two spots in the standings to fourth position, and he is now only 41 points behind the series' championship leader, Corey Heim. By winning at Kansas Speedway at the start of the month, Grant has essentially locked himself into postseason contention for the fifth time in his career.

- From The Drivers Seat: What makes Charlotte Motor Speedway such a challenging racetrack?

"Charlotte is a pretty unique mile-and-a-half racetrack considering how bumpy it is. I guess it's because the track was built on a landfill; but there are just so many violent bumps around that place, especially going off into turn 3. You've gotta have a truck good enough to be able to maneuver through those and still be able to get to the bottom if you need to. The past few years, we've had the track compound which has given us more of an outside groove there than what we've had in years past.

In order to win the race, you've got to be able to run well on the bottom of the track as well as up on the top. I feel like Charlotte is probably one of the trickiest tracks on the schedule in terms of how much the weather conditions from the daytime practice to the nighttime race change the handling characteristics for us. It's a really fun place when you're dialed in, but it is easy to miss the setup there and have a long night. Hensley and I have worked hard at this place and I'm sure we will unload our Champion Power Equipment Chevy with a good package. We're taking the same truck that we won Kansas with, so hopefully we can go out there and contend for another win with it on Friday night."