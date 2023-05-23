David Gilliland Partners with Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes for NCTS Return

TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that team partner David Gilliland will return to the driver’s seat at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Serial 1 E-Bikes has joined the team as a primary partner for Gilliland’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) homecoming.

Serial 1 is a US-based E-Bike brand inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson founders and the revolutionary impact of their first motorcycle, affectionately referred to as Serial Number One.

Gilliland last raced in the Truck Series in 2021 making three starts at Daytona, Las Vegas and Darlington. Friday will mark the veteran’s third career Truck Series start at Charlotte, where he captured a sixth-place finish in 2009.

"I'm beyond excited to get back into the driver’s seat and strap into our No. 1 Tundra TRD Pro," said Gilliland. "It has been rewarding to step back and focus on growing our team and the transition back to Toyota, but of course the racer in me missed being in the driver’s seat. I owe a huge thank you to Carl Ruedebusch, Dion Reif, and the Serial1 Dealer Network for putting this together and making it possible for me to drive again at Charlotte.”

"It was an easy decision for our Serial 1 team to decide to sponsor David when Carl brought us the opportunity; after all, it’s not every day you get the chance to be the primary sponsor of a Daytona 500 pole sitter such as David," said Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Dion Reif. “We are excited to be working with TRICON Garage to showcase our Premium E-Bike brand as well as promote our growing nationwide network of E-Bike Dealers.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 26. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

To learn more about Serial 1 E-Bikes, or if you’re Interested in Joining our Nationwide Dealer Network, you can find out more by visiting www.serial1.com. Fans can follow along on Twitter and Instagram at @Serial1Cycles as well as follow Serial 1 on Facebook.

