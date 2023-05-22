Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Team Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: After finishing 32nd at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Smith and the Speedco F-150 reunite to take on 134 laps at CMS. Smith finished fifth in last year’s event. This year, Smith and the No. 38 team already have a win in the Speedco colors after holding off Kyle Busch at the Circuit of the Americas. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: “We hope to have a fast Speedco Ford this weekend. We are working day and night getting this F-150 ready for Charlotte. We are in the middle of this five-week stretch of races and you cannot let off the gas.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “I am looking forward to Friday. I really like Charlotte. I also like having Speedco on the side of our No. 38. We have a lot of success with them.”