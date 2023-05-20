GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Post-Race Quote: [Post-accident quote] We saw that dramatic onboard, it looked like you might have been full throttle. I know you are frustrated but what do you say to yourself to get ready for next week?
“Yeah, I mean you just gotta shake it off because these things happen, Jamie. We were trying to make the most out of our Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado and tried to pick up some spots there on that late-race restarts and just had nowhere to go. It stinks because we weren’t having the best of days but were just trying to make the most of it. I tried to check up, and then he hit the fence and looked like he lifted too. Really nowhere to go, but we’ll just keep digging and go to Charlotte next week and try to get some good results for the men and woman on our No. 24 team. I can’t say enough about them, everybody at GMS Fabrication, our body hangers, Mike, Maury, Ron, and my personal partners. We’ll keep digging."