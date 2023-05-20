GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Post-Race Quote: “Overall, I’m just a little disappointed with our 10th place finish at North Wilkesboro. We had a pretty solid Champion Power Equipment Chevy; we fired off pretty close in the first stage, and got loose towards the end of it, but we were able to save a set of tires which helped us out strategy wise. I felt like after the first stint of the race we were a top-five truck on short runs and long runs. We got up to about fifth or sixth place and stayed there for most of the race, but on the second to last restart we got chucked pretty good and ended up top of three wide which let them all line up on the bottom and we ended up cycling out to 15th.

We were able to scratch and claw our way back and finish 10th, but I’m a little bit disappointed because I thought we were for sure a top-five truck. Thankfully, we have a relatively clean truck and were able to learn a little bit about our short track package. We’ll probably take something a little different to a few of the other tracks moving forward. We had pretty solid speed in our Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet, but just didn’t end up the way we had hoped.”