Ford Performance - NCTS N. Wilkesboro Post-Race Quotes

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford F-150 – “Larson was just better. I wasn’t gonna drive into one and move him. We were lucky just to be in that spot. We just really missed it today. We got off sequence a little bit and then Joe took two tires at the end and got us some track position and we were able to hold them off.” WHAT ABOUT THE TRACK TODAY? HOW WAS IT? “It’s slick. There’s a lot of fall off. Obviously, the setup was important and we just missed it today, but, overall, a good ending to a sub par day for us. We’ll go into Charlotte with our Soda Sense Ford F-150 and try and build on this momentum.” MATT CRAFTON, No. 88 Denali Aire/Menards Ford F-150 – “As far as we were off yesterday we swung the bat and went too far. We got it really, really tight at the start of the race and just kept working and taking some of it back out of it. Yesterday, we were just so loose on entry and then finally kept getting it better yesterday, but we got the center way too tight today. All in all, not a terrible day. We just needed a long run right there at the end. That thing was really, really good on that long run, but I knew all the kids would start running over each other and just wrecking each other. They just don’t use their brains. They’ve never had to work on anything. They have no respect for anything and they just drive through everything. Like the kid in the 42. He never tried to pass me. He just drove in the back of me five laps in a row down in one and two. He’s a great little race car driver, but he can just be an idiot sometimes. One day I’ll return the favor. I’m like an old elephant that has a hell of a memory.” ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 – “It started when I sped on pit road. Those guys are just so sketchy back there and by the time I got told to check up that someone was in the fence I was in it. It’s just unfortunate, but that’s kind of a product of what happens when you get back there.” WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THE TRACK? “It’s super wore out. I thought it was kind of fun. It’s the old tire-saving game. I haven’t done that in a while, so just a really good truck we had. It’s a bummer we weren’t able to make it to the end.” WHAT DO YOU TAKE AWAY FROM TODAY? “I guess just live and learn. There’s nobody to be mad but myself, really. I didn’t think I was speeding. I was put in a weird situation when that lapped car came down in front of us and you’re just trying to maximize lights as I was watching him pull away from me and obviously just maximized a little bit too much in a certain area. I don’t know exactly where I was speeding yet, but we had a real fast Boot Barn Ford. It’s just a product of what happens when you get in the back. There’s no one to be mad at buy myself.” BEN RHODES, No. 99 Kubota Ford F-150 – “It seems like we’re having a bad stretch of luck here. It’s been pretty rotten the last three races for sure, even further back than that. I don’t know what we’ve got to do to change it, but obviously running up front helps. Today, circumstances of running in the back led to that. We’ve got to have a little bit more speed on these short tracks and that will certainly make our luck a little bit better.” WHAT HAPPENED? “I got dumped by the 19 and then when I came back out we had new tires on. I was just kind of running the high side and there wasn’t much I could really do. I saw the 16 run straight into the wall and from my perspective you get on the brakes and try to go low, but that spot is filled too and there was nowhere to go.”