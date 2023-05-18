Dye - North Wilkesboro Preview

|
Daniel Dye Quote
“It definitely doesn't hurt that we ran a Super Late Model there last year! I wasn't able to get the finish that we were hoping for, but to be able to feel the surface and get a general sense on the grip that this track has was a good thing. I'm looking forward to our first primary race with Champion Container on our No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet this weekend; the truck looks great and I'm thankful to have their support in front of a large viewing audience in person and on FOX.”
Champion Container
Founded in 1968, Champion Container has evolved into the premier general line packaging container distributor in the Northeast. From our seven strategically based locations we provide packaging container solutions to our valued domestic and international customers.
We serve a diverse customer base in the chemical, flavors and fragrances, paint, cosmetic, food, agricultural, and pharmaceutical industries. Small, medium, and Fortune 500 companies rely on Champion to deliver quality and service at a competitive price. Our strength, "just in time” shipments, is the value added provided through our own fleet of trucks and significant investment in inventory.
Our knowledgeable sales representatives and customer service associates have the expertise required to provide packaging guidance and solutions for the most unique and demanding projects. Companies rely on us to be their technical source in the ever-changing packaging container landscape. For more information, please visit www.championcontainer.
Daniel Dye PR