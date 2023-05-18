Dye - North Wilkesboro Preview

Daniel Dye Quote

Last year, you were able to race a Super Late Model around North Wilkesboro when the track was revived. How can you take that experience and translate it to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend?

“It definitely doesn't hurt that we ran a Super Late Model there last year! I wasn't able to get the finish that we were hoping for, but to be able to feel the surface and get a general sense on the grip that this track has was a good thing. I'm looking forward to our first primary race with Champion Container on our No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet this weekend; the truck looks great and I'm thankful to have their support in front of a large viewing audience in person and on FOX.”