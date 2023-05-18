Bell Returns to Truck Series at North Wilkesboro

Right at Home … Christopher Bell makes his return to the Craftsman Truck Series competition after a five year hiatus. Bell's illustrious career in the Truck series spanned four years, one of which saw him take the championship in 2017. Bell looks to make his first start for Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway (NWS) March 20th, 2023.

A Return of a Legend … The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway hasn't hosted a NASCAR sanctioned race since 1996. It measures 0.625 mi and features a unique uphill backstretch and downhill frontstretch. After a tire test earlier this year, drivers reported that tire wear is going to be high, and the racing is going to be intense. North Wilkesboro Speedway will once again host the truck series for the first time since 1996 for Saturday's Tyson 250. Bell will take all of the seat time he can get learning a track that is new to the circuit for 2023.

A Return to Trucks … Bell, the 2017 Craftsman Truck Series champion, has only made one series start since hoisting the hardware – a 28th-place finish from the pole at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2018. Bell will look to improve on his last outing in his debut with Hattori Racing Enterprises. To date, the 28-year-old has seven wins in 54 career series starts, making a Championship 4 appearance in both of his full-time seasons there. With track time very limited for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star event, Bell will look to make the most with the extra sessions. The truck series will have a single 50 minute practice session on Friday, along with qualifying and the Tyson 250 on Saturday.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Jon Leonard and the Toyota Tsusho team have chosen chassis No. 014 to race at NWS. This chassis was last used by Chase Purdy at the season finale at Phoenix Raceway last November.

Tune In … Fox Sports 1 will carry live coverage from NWS as Bell and the Craftsman Truck Series competitors kick off All-Star weekend. FS1's coverage begins with practice on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will kick off race day at 10:30 a.m. ET (FS1) followed by the Tyson 250 at 1:30 p.m all on FOX.

Christopher Bell Quote:

On returning to the Truck Series:

"It has been a couple years since I have been in the truck series and I am really fortunate for the opportunity Shige and the team have given me at such a special event. With this being the first time back at North Wilkesboro, everyone comes in with the same amount of track time for the most part. I look forward to getting on track and representing Toyota Tsusho and look to put on a show during the race. Getting the extra track time will definitely be beneficial for the All-Star race."

