GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: North Wilkesboro Speedway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 329 at North Wilkesboro. This chassis carried Grant to victory lane at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park last year in thrilling fashion, where he led 13 laps and made a late pass for the win in the first race of the playoffs. Grant most recently drove this Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022, where he started and finished in the fourth position.

- Jeff Hensley's Milestone Start: Veteran Crew Chief, Jeff Hensley, will make his 450th-career start on top of the box in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend in North Wilkesboro. The 1990 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship-winning Crew Chief transitioned over to the Truck Series at the start of 2004, and has since won 20 races in his NCTS career with drivers Mike Skinner, Brian Scott, Timothy Peters, Ron Hornaday, Johnny Sauter, and Grant Enfinger.

- Seat Time: This week, Grant Enfinger entered the ASA STARS National Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway to make his laps around the historic venue ahead of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. The race was supposed to be ran last night, but due to rain showers, Enfinger will drive the No. 32 Chevrolet Super Late Model for GoFAS Racing tonight at 9:45 PM ET on FloRacing.

- NASCAR Day Giveathon: Fans will have a unique opportunity to have their names placed on the bed top of Grant Enfinger's No. 23 Chevrolet this weekend as part of The NASCAR Foundation's 75-hour Giveathon. Donations of $25 or more made within the first 24 hour period starting Tuesday, May 16th at 5:00 PM ET through Wednesday, May 17th at 5:00 PM ET will be tallied up and represented on all GMS Racing entries at North Wilkesboro. Donations can be made here.

- From The Drivers Seat: How cool is it that we get to return to North Wilkesboro Speedway with all its history this weekend?

"I am really excited for this weekend at North Wilkesboro. I never thought they would open it back up, but it is going to be really special to be the first NASCAR race back since it closed. They didn’t repave the track surface so it’s going to be the most tire wear and falloff that we’ve ever experienced. I was able to run a super late model there earlier in the week and learn a few things. We want to keep the momentum rolling in these next few races. My team has been working really hard and we are ready for another win."