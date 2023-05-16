Carson Hocevar - Tyson 250 Race Advance

Darlington Recap: Carson Hocevar was the driver to watch Friday night at Darlington Raceway. From his 18th-place starting position, Hocevar quickly made his way into the top-10 and eventually the top-five. The Michigan-born driver secured stage points in both stages and finished inside the top-10 when the checkered flag flew. Hocevar was able to jump four spots in the driver point standings to 12th, as the Series heads to North Wilkesboro.

Hocevar on Last Race at Darlington Raceway: “It’s safe to say we were bad-fast in Darlington. We went from the back to the front three times throughout the race and that says something about this Worldwide Express team. Darlington was one we were all looking forward to and I’m happy that we had a very good points day to move up in the standings.”

Hocevar at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Carson Hocevar was one of the three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers to take part in a Goodyear tire test in March, which makes him one of only drivers that will have turned laps at the historic track.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I was one of the few drivers that has seen this track in a truck because of the test earlier this season. This is a track that I’ve had marked on the calendar since it was announced, so I’m excited for the opportunity to race at this track on its original surface. I’ll be racing late models on the track this week to have a little fun while preparing for the big show this weekend.”

Public Appearances: You can catch Carson Hocevar at the Chevrolet display in the fan Midway on Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR