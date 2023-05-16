Lawless Alan - Tyson 250 Race Advance

Darlington Recap: With a paint scheme honoring the late Adam Petty, Lawless Alan entered Darlington Raceway with a lot of eyes on his No. 45 team. Alan, who was 20th in practice, qualified 30th to begin the Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Unfortunately, Alan went a lap down midway through the 147-lap race, but was able to earn a lap back. Unfortunately, Alan was involved in a late-race incident, which took the No. 45 out of contention. In the end, Alan finished 30th and remained 26th in the driver point standings.

Alan on Last Race at Darlington Raceway: “Friday night showed that our team was able to fight. We were able to work on the handling of my AUTOParkit Chevrolet all night and I felt it was in the right place near the end. It’s really unfortunate the way that the race ended, but we have to put that behind us and focus on North Wilkesboro up next.”

Alan on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “To be a part of history this weekend at North Wilkesboro will be special. The track is going to be very abrasive, so tire conservation is going to be very important. The renovations to this place look awesome and I can’t wait to be one of the few people that have gotten to race at this venue.”

Public Appearances: You can catch Lawless Alan at the Chevrolet display in the fan Midway on Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications..

