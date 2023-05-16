Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks North Wilkesboro Preview

Are you looking forward to being a part of NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro?

“It’s such an iconic place and has a lot of history. The last race that they held out there I wasn’t even born yet, but I’ve seen the videos since the time I was a kid. It’s going to be really cool to race at a place that has a lot of history. Short tracks are my thing -- what I grew up doing and made my career off of, so I’m excited to go there. We’ve had a really tough two weeks, but there is no reason we can’t get back to where we started the first five weeks of the season -- knocking off top fives and top 10s.”

How do you prepare for a track you’ve never been to, and the series hasn’t raced at in years?

“I think the only thing you can do is go back and watch old race videos. I know myself personally and a few others that I’ve talked to, they’ve gone back and watched the last race from the 90’s that was held there just to see what racing stock cars was like out there. Some people say it hasn’t changed that much, but I have no idea what to expect and I think that levels the playing field. Everybody will be trying to figure it out at the same time and he who figures it out the best will probably win the race.”

Is there a track that you’ve raced at that you feel is similar to North Wilkesboro?