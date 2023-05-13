Sunday, May 14

Ross Chastain - Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, May 13 65
Ross Chastain - Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap NK Photography Photo

Race Recap: Friday night was an off-night for the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado with Ross Chastain. Although he was the fastest of the Niece Motorsports trucks in qualifying, Chastain ran steady inside the top-15 for most of the night. 

At times, Chastain was able to ride in the top-ten but was never able to stay there for long periods of time. The watermelon farmer finished 15th and 12th in Stage One and Stage Two, respectively.

The 147-lap race on Friday night was tame for the most-part. But, the final stage is where the action picked up and Chastain was able to avoid carnage to keep his machine in one piece. In the end, Chastain would finish 13th and advance the No. 41 to 14th in the owner's championship standings.

Niece Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Carson Hocevar - Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.