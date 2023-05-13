Carson Hocevar - Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “It was clear that we had the fastest truck tonight, we just had too many mistakes. I think if the pit-gun malfunction didn't happen, we'd be in a different place right now. It was so cool to wheel this Worldwide Express Dale Jarrett throwback scheme at this place. It's a track I have loads on confidence at and I'm glad to give them a good run."

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar had an up and down day in his No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. From working his way into the top-ten late in the first stage, to getting spun around by another competitor with 34 laps to go, Hocevar was on a mission Friday night.



Although he qualified 18th, Hocevar quickly made his way into the top-ten by lap 19 and continued to climb throughout the 45-lap stage. The caution-free Stage One would allow Hocevar to pass a few more cars and collect stage points with a 6th-place finish in the first stage.



The second stage was much-like the first; caution-free. Hocevar was able to sneak into the top-five during this stage and finish 4th in the segment-- collecting much-needed stage points.



A pit-gun malfunction under the pit stop during the stage break forced the No. 42 team to start mid-pack to begin the third and final stage. Hocevar was able to weave his way through the field until another competitor spun him around with 34 laps to go. Fortunately for the Michigan-driver, Hocevar was able to rally and make passes in the final run to collect another top-five and move up to 12th in the driver's championship standings.

