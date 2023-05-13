William Byron Contends for Win but Finishes Fourth at Darlington

Making just his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start since 2016, William Byron put the No. 51 team in a position to contend for the win late in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 but in the end would have to settle for a fourth-place finish. Byron closed from three truck lengths behind eventual winner Christian Eckes with 10 laps remaining and was able to pull alongside the bumper of the leader with five laps remaining but was unable to complete the pass.

After falling 10 truck lengths back after failing to complete the pass, Byron was given a second chance when a one-truck spin brought out the caution with two laps remaining. He lined up on the outside of the front row for the first attempt at NASCAR overtime. Eckes got a strong push from Tanner Gray to clear Byron heading into Turn 1 and then Gray slid up the track halting Byron’s momentum causing him to fall back to fourth when another caution set up a second overtime.

Bryon lined up on the top of the second row for the second edition of overtime and would remain in the fourth spot when another caution came out just after the leader had crossed the start-finish line officially ending the race. It was the eighth consecutive top-10 finish for the No. 51 team and moved them to the top of the Owner’s point standings.