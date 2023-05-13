Chase Purdy Relegated to 32nd-Place Finish at Darlington

Chase Purdy was looking to rebound from getting caught up in an accident last week at Kansas Speedway, but unfortunately got caught up in an accident for the second consecutive week and was relegated to a 32nd-place finish Friday night at Darlington Raceway.

After qualifying 10th and finishing stage 1 in 10th, Purdy fell back in the running order after stalling his truck exiting the pits on the first pit stop of the night after losing first gear. While battling brake issues once he returned to the track, he found himself running just inside the top 20 early in Stage 2. On lap 100, several trucks got together in front of him and two came down the track crashing into the side of his Bama Buggies Silverado. Purdy ended up driver’s side into the inside wall unable to continue.