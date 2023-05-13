Sunday, May 14

Chase Purdy Relegated to 32nd-Place Finish at Darlington

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, May 13 61
Chase Purdy Relegated to 32nd-Place Finish at Darlington NK Photography Photo
Chase Purdy was looking to rebound from getting caught up in an accident last week at Kansas Speedway, but unfortunately got caught up in an accident for the second consecutive week and was relegated to a 32nd-place finish Friday night at Darlington Raceway.
 
After qualifying 10th and finishing stage 1 in 10th, Purdy fell back in the running order after stalling his truck exiting the pits on the first pit stop of the night after losing first gear. While battling brake issues once he returned to the track, he found himself running just inside the top 20 early in Stage 2. On lap 100, several trucks got together in front of him and two came down the track crashing into the side of his Bama Buggies Silverado. Purdy ended up driver’s side into the inside wall unable to continue.
 
Purdy and the No. 4 team will be in action next Saturday, May 20, at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
 
 
 
Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 
 
What happened to put you out of the race?
“I was coming off Turn 4 and the 38 got in the wall or something -- I don’t know. I just had nowhere to go and it’s frustrating. It’s the second week in a row we’ve gone home on a wrecker and it’s very frustrating. Hopefully we can get things turned around next week.”
 
 
Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Recap:
 
  • Christian Eckes won Friday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200. It was his second victory of 2023 and the third of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Stewart Friesen finished second, while Tanner Gray, William Byron and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top five.
  • There were eight cautions for 37 laps and 10 lead changes among five drivers.
 
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:
 
After nine races, Purdy sits 15th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver Point standings. With seven races remaining before the Playoffs start, he finds himself 40 points behind the cutoff line.

KBM PR

