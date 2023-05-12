Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright Primary Partner(s): WrightCars.com Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: 19th 2023 Owner Points Position: 25th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Settling In: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway. The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports this season after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series. Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona. Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR: Kris Wright pays tribute to Chip Ganassi with a throwback paint scheme that will appear on the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST at the Darlington Raceway. Wright will honor the Pittsburgh, Pa. - native with the recreation of the Chip Ganassi Racing 2007 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) red and black scheme that was victorious at the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Earning his first career win, Juan Pablo Montoya made history as the third foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series event. The hard-charging Colombian displayed his road-racing prowess, overcoming a 32nd place qualifying effort climbing through the field, using NASCAR’s new Car of Tomorrow chassis for the first time on a road course. He became the first driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway after starting further back than 13th place. Glad You Are Here: For the second time in 2023, WrightCars.com will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Family-owned and operated, WrightCars.com is a respected Wexford dealer serving the Pittsburgh, Cranberry and Beaver areas, Wright Automotive Group’s six locations carry an extensive inventory of new and used luxury cars and SUVs. The Lady in Black Statistics: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series appearance at the Darlington Raceway, one of the oldest and most historic racetracks. The Pittsburgh, Pa., - native has three starts at the Darlington Raceway. Wright made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series track debut at the Darlington Raceway on May 7, 2021. In addition, Wright has one NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start (2022) at the Darlington Raceway. Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 23rd speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways. Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. He will be crew chief in his 112th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 111 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume. He has two prior Truck Series races as crew chief at the unique 1.33-mile oval. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Darlington Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 12th, 13th and 14th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Darlington Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th place with Jesse Little on May 6, 2022. The 11 previous starts at “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” a moniker the track earned due to its unforgiving and treacherous nature that shows no mercy for even the slightest of on-track errors in judgment, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 26.4 and an average finish of 25.4. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,- based organization has logged 430 starts from 51 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finishing position of 21.4. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes: On Darlington Raceway: “Our throwback paint scheme for this week at the Darlington Raceway means a lot to me because of the connection to Chip Ganassi – he is a good friend of our family and from Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania). “We wanted to honor him and his legacy in the industry, along with Juan Pablo Montoya. He was one of my favorite drivers and is a huge part of why I got into racing in the first place.”