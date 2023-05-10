GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Darlington Raceway

- About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.
The Foundation's mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.
- Chassis History/Info: Rajah Caruth and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 302. This chassis has a history with GMS Racing dating back to 2017 and has raced with a total of three different drivers. This roster includes Justin Haley, Jack Wood and Sheldon Creed, who captured a win with this chassis at Darlington in the spring race of 2021.
- Throwback Scheme: This weekend, Rajah Caruth will race a meaningful tribute to 2015 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Wendell Scott. Scott was known for breaking barriers in his historic career in NASCAR, and this paint scheme was based off what he believed was the best car he had ever driven. In 1973, Scott endured a devastating crash in these colors at the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Miraculously recovering from his injuries sustained in the crash, Scott ran one final race later that year and promptly retired from NASCAR competition. The original car is on display in the Winston Cup Museum in Winston Salem, North Carolina, just two miles from the Winston Salem State University that Caruth attends.
- What Could Have Been: Rajah was on the trajectory of posting a career run at Kansas Speedway before disaster ultimately cut his night short. For the first half of the race, the No. 24 Chevrolet ran up inside the top-10, and Caruth eventually fought his way into the top-five. The rookie would score points in both stages with finishes of sixth and fourth, and was battling for the third position until he had contact with another competitor which sent him crashing into the wall. The group looks to rebound this time out in Darlington.
- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Caruth's 34th place result at Kansas Speedway was lowest of all drivers vouching for Sunoco Rookie of the Year, however, he was able to minimize the deficit on his nearest competitor by scoring a large amount of stage points. Rajah remains third in rookie points leading into Darlington, 72 points behind leader Nick Sanchez and 48 points behind Jake Garcia in second.
- From The Driver's Seat: Kansas was a great sign of competitiveness for you and your team, how can you parlay that into a better weekend in Darlington?
"It’s a big vote of confidence and a testament not only to the capability, effort and sacrifices of the men and woman on my 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado, but also the work of everyone at GMS Racing, GMS Fabrication, our body hangers, General Motors and Chevrolet. I can’t wait to tackle another historic NASCAR facility and hopefully make it to the end with a solid result."