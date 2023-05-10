Wednesday, May 10

GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Race Information

Round: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race No. 9 of 23

Track Location: Darlington Raceway - Darlington, South Carolina

Race Name: Buckle Up South Carolina 200

- Broadcast: Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM ET live on FS1 (TV), MRN (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90

Team Entrants:

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
Darlington Raceway Stats

- NCTS Starts: 4; Best start: 3rd; Best finish: 3rd (2022); Top 5s: 3; Top 10s: 4; Laps led: 1

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

- Starts: 8; Wins: 1 (Kansas I); Best start: 7th; Top 5s: 3; Top 10s: 4; Laps led: 68; Current points position: 5th
 

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 345 at the track "too tough to tame". This chassis has been driven three times before, debuting at Richmond Raceway in 2022 as well as competing at Kansas Speedway and Phoenix Raceway later that year. Its three results have all been top-10 worthy, with finishes of fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

- Winner Winner: Grant Enfinger and Jeff Hensley were able to break through and score their first victory of the season in the most recent NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway! The triumph was a dominant performance which saw the No. 23 Chevrolet lead a race high of 65 laps en route to his eighth career series win, all coming at different racetracks (Talladega, Las Vegas, Daytona, Atlanta, Richmond, Martinsville, IRP, & now Kansas).

- GMS Ties KHI: Enfinger's victory at Kansas Speedway solidified GMS Racing's Team Owner, Maury Gallagher's 43rd-career Truck Series win, joining elite company. The win now ties the organization with Kevin Harvick Incorporated as the winningest Chevrolet team in series history - quite the historic feat.

From The Drivers Seat: Now that you and your team have a win in the bank, what are some of your most important goals before the playoffs start?

"Our immediate goals for how we approach Darlington don’t necessarily change. However, if there’s a strategy play, we can be more aggressive with our calls and I can drive more aggressively. That mindset can change for some of the other races, but we are focused on getting better as a team and clicking off more wins. The countless hours of hard work that everybody at GMS has put into our Champion Power Equipment Chevy paid off for us last week, but we are always hungry for more and I'm excited to see where we can stack up before the time the playoffs roll around.”
 

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST
Darlington Raceway Stats

- Rajah Caruth will be making his first start of any kind at Darlington on Friday.

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

- Starts: 8; Best start: 13th; Best finish: 11th (Bristol Dirt); Current points position: 17th
 

- About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.

The Foundation's mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.

- Chassis History/Info: Rajah Caruth and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 302. This chassis has a history with GMS Racing dating back to 2017 and has raced with a total of three different drivers. This roster includes Justin Haley, Jack Wood and Sheldon Creed, who captured a win with this chassis at Darlington in the spring race of 2021.

Throwback Scheme: This weekend, Rajah Caruth will race a meaningful tribute to 2015 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Wendell Scott. Scott was known for breaking barriers in his historic career in NASCAR, and this paint scheme was based off what he believed was the best car he had ever driven. In 1973, Scott endured a devastating crash in these colors at the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Miraculously recovering from his injuries sustained in the crash, Scott ran one final race later that year and promptly retired from NASCAR competition. The original car is on display in the Winston Cup Museum in Winston Salem, North Carolina, just two miles from the Winston Salem State University that Caruth attends.

What Could Have Been: Rajah was on the trajectory of posting a career run at Kansas Speedway before disaster ultimately cut his night short. For the first half of the race, the No. 24 Chevrolet ran up inside the top-10, and Caruth eventually fought his way into the top-five. The rookie would score points in both stages with finishes of sixth and fourth, and was battling for the third position until he had contact with another competitor which sent him crashing into the wall. The group looks to rebound this time out in Darlington.

- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Caruth's 34th place result at Kansas Speedway was lowest of all drivers vouching for Sunoco Rookie of the Year, however, he was able to minimize the deficit on his nearest competitor by scoring a large amount of stage points. Rajah remains third in rookie points leading into Darlington, 72 points behind leader Nick Sanchez and 48 points behind Jake Garcia in second.

- From The Driver's Seat: Kansas was a great sign of competitiveness for you and your team, how can you parlay that into a better weekend in Darlington? 

"It’s a big vote of confidence and a testament not only to the capability, effort and sacrifices of the men and woman on my 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado, but also the work of everyone at GMS Racing, GMS Fabrication, our body hangers, General Motors and Chevrolet. I can’t wait to tackle another historic NASCAR facility and hopefully make it to the end with a solid result."
 

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet Silverado RST
Darlington Raceway Stats

- Daniel Dye will be making his first start of any kind at Darlington this Friday night.

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

- Starts: 8; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 13th (Kansas I); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 20th
 

- About Race To Stop Suicide: Race to Stop Suicide was co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The nationally trademarked 501(c)3 non-profit works to create awareness, normalize the conversation, and remove the stigma surrounding suicide. Additionally, provide an entry-level amount of education, what to look for, symptoms, and a plan to check in and check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide prioritizes ensuring folks have easy access to helpful resources, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, please visit www.racetostopsuicide.com

- Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 343 for the second time this weekend at Darlington Raceway. This chassis made its debut earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Daniel led five laps and finished 19th in only his second time in a truck. 

- Throwback Scheme: The iconic Petty blue and orange colors will make an appearance on the No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet as a homage to Richard Petty’s 1973 STP paint scheme. This scheme dates back to the 1970’s, when Richard was in the height of his racing career. Daniel has driven the famous No. 43 on the majority of his race cars since the start of his racing career, and his throwback scheme has been a hit amongst longtime fans since it was announced to run.

- Best Career Run: Last Saturday at Kansas Speedway was Dye's best showing in his NCTS career. The No. 43 Chevrolet brought speed right out of the gates, scored third fastest in practice. Daniel posted his best qualifying run of the year, placing him in the 10th spot for the start of the race. During the race, the rookie drove up to as high as eighth position, completing the outing with a career best finish of 13th place.

- Mental Health Awareness Month: Daniel Dye has partnered with NASCAR to promote Mental Health Awareness Month throughout the month of May. The Race To Stop Suicide will play a key role in these initiatives, and several pieces of content around the topic will be posted via Daniel's social media handles.

- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Dye's 13th place result at Kansas Speedway was the fourth highest finish of the drivers competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Looking at the leaderboard of rookie points, Daniel is currently slotted in fourth, 83 points behind leading candidate Nick Sanchez and 11 points behind Rajah Caruth in third.

- From the Driver's Seat: Darlington is undoubtedly one of the tougher tracks for a rookie to go to for the first time, what comes to your mind racing here?

“As a driver, you always hear about Darlington being tough. I'm looking forward to the challenge and will be leaning on my teammates and their experience and utilizing our sim time to make the most of our weekend. We're going to take advantage of practice as much as we can and learn throughout the entire race with our No. 43 team at GMS Racing.”

GMS Racing PR

