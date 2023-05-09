Lawless Alan - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Alan On Saturday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “Tonight’s run was exactly what this team needed. We struggled with the handling of the truck most of the night but we’re able to survive the carnage at the end unscathed. I think we could’ve gotten a better finish, but we ran out of tires at the end and had to put on scuff tires in the final run. Overall, a good run we can build on and take it into Darlington on Friday.”

Race Recap: Kansas Speedway is one of the few tracks on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule that Lawless Alan has seen more than once. Alan’s experience at the track was shown as he tied his best finish of the season with a 17th-place finish.

Alan was faced with adversity to start the day as a fuel pump problem hindered his qualifying lap and putting him 34th. But, his AUTOParkit team would fix this issue before the race went green. Alan followed teammate, Ross Chastain, through the field to put himself just outside the top-20 when Stage One concluded. Additionally, Alan would remain constant through the second stage with a 22nd-place finish the second stage.

In the end, Alan was able to “survive the carnage” and finish 17th without a scratch on his Silverado. The California-driver remains in 26th in the driver’s championship standings through eight races, but heads into Darlington Raceway next week with momentum on his side.

Niece Motorsports PR