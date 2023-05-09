Lawless Alan - Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Advance

Alan on Last Race at Kansas Speedway: “It was nice to have a drama-free race Saturday night in Kansas. We battled with the balance of the truck for most of the race and in the end, I think we had a truck to battle with. Unfortunately, we had to put scuff tires on at the end of the race which made it a little difficult. But, a 17th-place finish in our AUTOParkit Silverado is a step in the right direction and I hope we can build on this momentum.”

Alan at Darlington Raceway: For the second week in a row, Alan will visit a track that he has more than one start at, a rare occurrence for the second-year full-time driver. In two starts at the Darlington Raceway, Alan has an average finish of 23.5 including a top-20 in 2022.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is a fun track with heavy tire fall-off and a true test of driver skill and equipment. I’m excited to go back again this weekend and hope to continue with the momentum we had from last year.”

Public Appearances: Lawless Alan will make an appearance at the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at the NASCAR Experience activation in the midway at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12th from 5:45pm- 6:00pm.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

Darlington Throwback: Alan’s No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado will sport a special throwback scheme on Friday night, with a tribute to the late Adam Petty. The AUTOParkit Chevy will don the same design as Petty’s 1999 Spree Chevrolet.

Vote, Vote, Vote: Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite throwback paint scheme at the following link: https://www.darlingtonraceway. com/paintschemevote/. Voting ends May 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Niece Motorsports PR