Carson Hocevar - Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Advance

Kansas Recap: After putting down a practice time inside the top-10, Carson Hocevar qualified 20th, but quickly made up ground as the race progressed. The No. 42 team was able to move inside the top-10 for the majority of the event; even securing stage points in Stage One. Unfortunately, Hocevar’s day ended early as a crash with just over 50 laps to go took him out of contention for his second win of the season. The Michigan-born driver would go on to finish 31st.

Hocevar on Last Race at Kansas Speedway: “It was heartbreaking to show so much speed and end up in a crash, but that’s part of racing. I’m proud of our Worldwide Express team for battling throughout the night and giving me a fast Silverado to work with. We’ll pick up and try to make some noise in Darlington.”

Hocevar at Darlington Raceway: Hocevar has been close to victory in all of his starts at the historic Darlington Raceway. In three starts at the famed track, Hocevar has finished inside the top-three twice, with his worst finish being 11th in Fall 2021. Additionally, Hocevar captured stage points in both stages a year ago, including a Stage Two victory.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is a historic track and one of the toughest places we go to. Finishing so well the past two years brings me a lot of confidence at a place you need it most. It would be so cool to park this Worldwide Express Dale Jarrett throwback in victory lane at a place we’ve been so close at in the past.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

We Love This Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will throw back to Dale Jarrett’s iconic 2001 UPS livery at Darlington Raceway on Friday night.

Vote, Vote, Vote: Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite throwback paint scheme at the following link: https://www.darlingtonraceway. com/paintschemevote/. Voting ends May 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Niece Motorsports PR