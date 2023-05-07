Final Stage Accident Relegates Chase Purdy to 33rd-Place Finish

What happened to end your night?

“It was a really unfortunate end to our night after running up front and having good stage points all day. Went to the back through strategy and they started wrecking in front of me. I was told to go low, so I checked up and went low and then I didn’t get told anything else. I didn’t foresee the 19 truck coming down like that. I couldn’t see it out the right side of my window because of how the head rest is positioned, but he came down and I tried to turn right to avoid him. By that time, it was kind of like being a deer in the headlights, he just jumped in front of me. I tried to lock it down and couldn’t. I hate it for my guys, they work too hard, and I’ve been around too long to make stupid mistakes like that.”