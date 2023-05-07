Final Stage Accident Relegates Chase Purdy to 33rd-Place Finish

Chase Purdy qualified third for Saturday night’s Heart of America at Kansas Speedway and after earning a runner-up finish at Texas Motor Speedway, another mile-and-a-half track, earlier in the year had high hopes for another strong run. Purdy finished the opening stanza fifth and Stage Two in the eighth position, but after being in the back of the field via strategy just past the halfway point of the race, got caught up in a five-truck accident that ended his night.
Purdy did not finish a race for the first time this season and fell one position, to 11th, in the Craftsman Truck Series point standings.