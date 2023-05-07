Enfinger scores big win at Kansas

Grant Enfinger and his No. 23 GMS Chevy Silverado survived 200 miles of chaos to score first win since Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2022. Enfinger led 65 of 134 laps, and finished fourth in stage one as well as second in stage two.

“A huge night for us,” stated Enfinger in the Media Center. “From the drop of the green flag, we had a really good Chevy Silverado that just started out really tight. Honestly, the first stage was the only time I didn't think we were capable of contending for this race. Jeff made one adjustment on the truck to come and end that first stage as soon as we put on tires the first time. I felt like from that point forward, we were potentially the best truck out there. There were some other guys that were really good, but I definitely feel like we had the truck to beat tonight. You never know how these mile and a half races are going to play out.”

Some other notes about Saturday night’s truck race in the Heartland.

- Ty Majeski and Rajah Caruth collide on lap 74 on the frontstretch after Caruth blocks Majeski aggressively for third. Caruth and Majeski met up after the race on pit road and talked for nearly 10 minutes, before ‘agreeing to disagree’ on what happened during the race.

- Toni Breidinger finished 15th tonight in her first ever NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start, the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.

- The 2023 Heart of America 200 had sweven cautions (including a five truck pile up on a restart in turn one) and lasted 2:01:56 hours, and had nine different leaders.

The tough trucks of NASCAR will next compete at Darlington Raceway next Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.