Heim, Friesen Earn Top-Five Finishes in Kansas

Corey Heim (second) and Stewart Friesen (fourth) finished inside the top-five to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday evening. In her Truck Series debut, Toni Breidinger finished 15th, which makes the California-native the highest finishing female driver in her first Truck Series start.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Kansas Speedway

Race 8 of 23 – 134 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Grant Enfinger*

2nd, COREY HEIM

3rd, Zane Smith*

4th, STEWART FRIESEN

5th, Ross Chastain*

9th, TAYLOR GRAY

10th, TYLER ANKRUM

15th, TONI BREIDINGER

18th, TANNER GRAY

20th, BRENNAN POOLE

22nd, TYLER HILL

23rd, JUSTIN CARROLL

32nd, DEAN THOMPSON

36th, TIM VIENS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Auto Glass Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 2nd

What more did you need in that last stage?

“I think that last caution put a hole in our strategy a little bit. If we had that last run go green and we had the same tires as the 23 (Grant Enfinger), I thought we could beat him straight up. As soon as we got that last caution and we were on uneven tires, I knew it was going to be all track position. I got hung up trying to block the 38 (Zane Smith) and kind of took a step back from there and lost track position. Huge thank you to TRICON Garage, Toyota Racing, Safelite, everyone who makes it happen. We’ve been working really hard on our mile-and-a-half program and we have already taken a big leap in a short period of time.”

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How happy are you with the performance tonight?

“Yeah, this is what we needed. We need a solid run. Just had a little bit of a slow stop there at the end. We lost some track position, but great Tundra TRD Pro. Big thanks to Chris (Larsen, team owner), big thanks to Halmar, big thanks to all of our guys. Just really, really proud of our guys tonight. We have something we can build on. We are back in it. It feels good.”

TONI BREIDINGER, No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 15th

What did you take away from today?

“There was so much to take away. There was so much thrown on me that I haven’t got to experience before – just the aero, and being in dirty air. I feel like you experience that in ARCA, but in Trucks its amplified a million times. That was a hole new experience. I feel like everyone is really good out here. I could feel everyone side-drafting me. Nobody gives an inch. There’s a massive learning curve, but I finished a clean race and it was pretty solid in my Victoria’s Secret Tundra.”

Did you talk to anyone on what to expect?

“I bugged all of my teammates. I texted Tanner (Gray) last night, I was bugging Corey (Heim) this morning. I was talking to Dean (Thompson) all day today. I definitely asked them as many questions as possible.”

What did you take away from those discussions?

“Everyone just says drive the heck out of it. The harder you drive, the better the truck will feel. I feel like I took that away from them.”

