Daniel Dye - Kansas Preview

|
Mental Health Awareness Month
|
Kansas Speedway Stats
Daniel Dye will be making his first start at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.
|
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats
Starts: 7; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 21st
|
Chassis History/Info
|
Sunoco Rookie Battle
|
DD Appearances
Fans attending the Heart of America 200 will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye on race day at Kansas Speedway:
Saturday, May 6th | eNASCAR Arcade: Daniel Dye and Rajah Caruth will join members of the KC Pioneers esports team out at the eNASCAR Arcade in the Kansas Speedway Midway from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM local time where they will challenge fans to race against them on iRacing simulators.
Saturday, May 6th | NCTS Autograph Session: All three GMS Racing drivers will head to the Infield Fan Walk to sign autographs from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time. Be one of the first 100 fans in line to secure a wristband and meet your favorite drivers!
|
From the Driver's Seat
You have a cool new scheme on your truck this weekend supporting a great cause. Can you elaborate on what the Race To Stop Suicide means to you?
GMS Racing PR