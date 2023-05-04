Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright Primary Partner(s): First National Bank (FNB) Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: 19th 2023 Owner Points Position: 23rd Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports this season after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series. Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona. Glad You Are Here: For the sixth time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank-holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports. Follow the Yellow Brick Road: Make sure and grab Toto and prepare for some awesome barbeque, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is headed to Kansas City, Kansas. This week marks Kris Wright’s third Kansas Speedway appearance with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS). The Pittsburgh, Pa., - native collected a career-best finish at Kansas Speedway of 25th place (2022). Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track debut at the Kansas Speedway on May 1, 2021, with Young’s Motorsports. In addition, Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Xfinity) at the Kansas Speedway, resulting in a 20th-place finish in 2022. He has two (2020, 2021) ARCA Menards Series starts at the Kansas Speedway with two top-seven finishes. Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 22nd speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts on speedways. ARCA Career Best: Kansas Speedway is the site of Wright’s career-best finish in the ARCA Menards Series, the development series owned by NASCAR. In 2021, Wright participated in the ARCA Menards Series season finale at the 1.5-mile speedway tucked inside the heart of Kansas Speedway, Kansas driving for Mooresville, N.C.-based Rette Jones Racing (RJR). During the 102-lap race in overtime, Wright started seventh but contended for a top-five finish throughout the race before finishing sixth for at the time his sixth top-10 finish in 11 career starts. In 2022, Wright, 28, was able to match his career-best run on the road course at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 First National Bank (FNB) Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. He will be crew chief in his 111th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday night. In his previous 110 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume. He has nine prior Truck Series races as crew chief at the 1.5-mile speedway in the Midwest. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 26th, 27th and 28th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Kansas Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th place with Tyler Young, team principal for Young’s Motorsports, on May 6, 2016. The 25 previous starts at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 22.4. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 427 starts from 50 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finishing position of 21.4. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes: On Kansas Speedway: “Two weeks away from the track is too long. The No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST team is ready to go to one of the raciest tracks on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule. “I showed a lot of speed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year at the Kansas Speedway, and we are ready to keep that momentum moving forward. We have had speed at every track this year, and I have a feeling it will show at Kansas this Saturday.”