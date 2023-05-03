Bommarito Automotive Group Partners with ThorSport Racing

Bommarito Automotive Group has partnered with ThorSport Racing to become the primary sponsor on Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 Ford F-150 for multiple races starting at Kansas Speedway on May 6.

“We’re excited to be on board for multiple races this season,” said John Bommarito, President, Bommarito Automotive Group. “This is a unique opportunity to partner with ThorSport Racing bringing together the longest-running team in the NASCAR Truck Series and Missouri’s No. 1 Automotive Group.”

While they are known for their sponsorship of the annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar event since 2017, Bommarito Automotive Group has branched out to reach even more race enthusiasts. They are in partnership with the Vasser Sullivan Racing IMSA team which has recently earned multiple podium finishes for Lexus Racing and are owners of the No. 31 and No. 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams driven by Parker Retzlaff and Jeb Burton and the No. 3 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, all in partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

“We’re thrilled to be back in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and to be partnering with ThorSport and driver Ben Rhodes for multiple races in 2023, with one being in our hometown at Worldwide Technology Raceway on June 3,” Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager, Bommarito Automotive Group.”

Rhodes, the 2021 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, enters the Kansas Speedway having 10 series starts at the track where he has recorded two top-five and five top-five finishes along with 42 laps led. He currently sits third in the series points standings.

“It’s an honor to represent Bommarito Automotive Group,” said Rhodes. “They have certainly made an impact upon the sport with their involvement, and I’d love nothing more than to get a win for them.”

Tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) to catch all the racing action from Kansas Speedway Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. EDT. Listen to the race on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

ThorSport PR