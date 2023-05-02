Tuesday, May 02

GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Kansas Speedway I

NASCAR Truck Series News
Tuesday, May 02 4
GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Kansas Speedway I

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite
 

Kansas Speedway Stats

- NCTS Starts: 9; Best start: 3rd; Best finish: 3rd (three times); Top 5s: 5; Top 10s: 7; Laps led: 63

- ARCA Starts: 7; Best start: 2nd; Best finish: 3rd (four times); Top 5s: 4; Top 10s: 4; Laps led: 28

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

- Starts: 7; Best start: 7th; Best finish: 5th (Daytona & Bristol Dirt); Top 5s: 2; Top 10s: 3; Laps led: 3; Current points position: 6th
 

About The Chevrolet Military Appreciation Program: Chevrolet is recognizing your commitment with one of their own. The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty. In recognition of this bravery, the GM Military Appreciation offer is our promise to give service members the special offer they deserve. The special offer on eligible, new vehicles is available to the following: Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse. To learn more about the program, visit www.GMMilitaryAppreciation.com.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 346 at Kansas Speedway. This chassis has only been driven once before, with the start coming earlier in the 2023 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where Grant finished ninth.

- We Build Champions: Enfinger has fond memories of Kansas Speedway, where in 2015, he was crowned the ARCA Menards Series champion. Surrounded by some of his close family members and friends, Grant celebrated one of the biggest moments in his racing career, which also marked the first championship for GMS Racing. For that reason, this track will always hold a special place in his heart.

GE Appearances: Fans attending the Heart of America 200 will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on race day at Kansas Speedway:

  • Saturday, May 6th | NCTS Autograph Session: All three GMS Racing drivers will head to the Infield Fan Walk to sign autographs from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time. Be one of the first 100 fans in line to secure a wristband and meet your favorite drivers!

From The Drivers Seat: Enfinger's thoughts on racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend:

“I am excited to return to Kansas Speedway, and I’m honored to have Chevy Military Appreciation on our Silverado this week. I feel like our No. 23 team has built fast trucks this year, we just need to execute. We learned a lot last year about these intermediate tracks that will help us contend for a win this weekend. It’s very important that we hit all our marks as a team, and learn all we can for when we return later in the year. I enjoyed these two off-weekends, but I am ready to get back to it, and this should be a good five-race stretch for us.” 
 

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite
 

Kansas Speedway Stats

- Rajah Caruth will be making his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Kansas on Saturday.

- NXS Starts: 1; Best start: 27th; Best finish: 25th (Fall, 2022)

- ARCA Starts: 3; Best start: 5th; Best finish: 2nd (Spring, 2022); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 2; Laps led: 1

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

- Starts: 7; Best start: 15th; Best finish: 11th (Bristol Dirt); Current points position: 18th
 

- About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.

The Foundation's mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.

- Chassis History/Info: Rajah Caruth and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 347 at Kansas Speedway. This will be only the second time that this Chevrolet has been raced before, as it was ran at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March where he finished 25th.

Dover Xfinity Rundown: Though the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series was off this past weekend, Caruth competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. Rajah started in 30th place and finished in the 26th position for Alpha Prime Racing.

- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Rajah's 25th place finish at Martinsville Speedway was the fifth-highest result of a Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender. Looking ahead to Kansas, Caruth is scored third in rookie points, 56 points behind leading candidate Nick Sanchez and 34 points behind second place's Jake Garcia.

RC Appearances: Fans attending the Heart of America 200 will have an opportunity to meet Rajah Caruth on race day at Kansas Speedway:

  • Saturday, May 6th | eNASCAR Arcade: Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye will join members of the KC Pioneers esports team out at the eNASCAR Arcade in the Kansas Speedway Midway from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM local time where they will challenge fans to race against them on iRacing simulators.
  • Saturday, May 6th | NCTS Autograph Session: All three GMS Racing drivers will head to the Infield Fan Walk to sign autographs from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time. Be one of the first 100 fans in line to secure a wristband and meet your favorite drivers!

- From The Driver's Seat: You've mentioned that Kansas Speedway was one of the first tracks that taught you about 'aero racing'. With that knowledge, how do you anticipate using the 'aero' to your advantage in the truck?

"Yeah for sure, Kansas was the first mile-and-a-half racetrack that I ever raced at, so feeling the speed and having the sensation of the side force with the ability to be versatile around the track was new to me. This track gives you the ability to move from lane to lane depending on what type of balance you are looking for, and it's all about momentum. I'm definitely feeling confident about this weekend, honestly a little bit more than what I'm used to, just because I've been to this track a few times before with three ARCA races and one Xfinity race, and I feel like in all of those races I've been pretty fast considering the equipment I've been in. Like I've said before, my Wendell Scott Foundation team and I treat every race like it is a playoffs race, so Saturday night in Kansas is going to be no different. I think that we have a really good shot at leading some laps and staying in contention for the end of the race."
 

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite
 

Kansas Speedway Stats

- Daniel Dye will be making his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Kansas on Saturday.

- ARCA Starts: 2; Best start: 2nd; Best finish: 3rd (Spring, 2022); Top 5s: 2; Top 10s: 2

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

- Starts: 7; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 21st
 

- About Race To Stop Suicide: Race to Stop Suicide was co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The nationally trademarked 501(c)3 non-profit works to create awareness, normalize the conversation, and remove the stigma surrounding suicide. Additionally, provide an entry-level amount of education, what to look for, symptoms, and a plan to check in and check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide prioritizes ensuring folks have easy access to helpful resources, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, please visit www.racetostopsuicide.com

- Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will debut a brand new chassis in GMS Racing chassis no. 348 on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. This will be the second time of the season that Dye will drive a chassis in its debut race.

- Crew Chief Change: This week, GMS Racing announced a new Crew Chief for Dye's No. 43 team. Blake Bainbridge, who was most recently served as the No. 52 Crew Chief at Halmar-Friesen Racing, has replaced Travis Sharpe on the top of the pit box, as Sharpe has amicably parted ways with the team. Kansas marks the first race for the new pairing.

- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Dye's 31st place finish at Martinsville was the sixth-highest finishing result of those who are contending for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award. Currently, Daniel fills the fourth spot in rookie points, 76 points behind the leader, Nick Sanchez, and 20 points behind his teammate, Rajah Caruth, in third.

- Mental Health Awareness Month: Daniel Dye has partnered with NASCAR to promote Mental Health Awareness Month throughout the month of May. The Race To Stop Suicide will play a key role in these initiatives, and several pieces of content around the topic will be posted via Daniel's social media handles.

DD Appearances: Fans attending the Heart of America 200 will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye on race day at Kansas Speedway:

  • Saturday, May 6th | eNASCAR Arcade: Daniel Dye and Rajah Caruth will join members of the KC Pioneers esports team out at the eNASCAR Arcade in the Kansas Speedway Midway from 1:00 PM to 1:15 PM local time where they will challenge fans to race against them on iRacing simulators.
  • Saturday, May 6th | NCTS Autograph Session: All three GMS Racing drivers will head to the Infield Fan Walk to sign autographs from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM local time. Be one of the first 100 fans in line to secure a wristband and meet your favorite drivers!

- From the Driver's Seat: You have a cool new scheme on your truck this weekend supporting a great cause. Can you elaborate on what the Race To Stop Suicide means to you?

“Yeah, it's definitely an awesome opportunity for us at GMS Racing to run this special Race To Stop Suicide paint scheme. We've had Race To Stop Suicide decals on every car that I've raced since I've been in Late Models a few years ago, but to have a full-blown Race To Stop Suicide scheme on this scale in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is a phenomenal opportunity for what we are trying to accomplish. This will give us the opportunity to get the Race To Stop Suicide in front of a lot of eyes and hopefully save some lives and normalize the conversation of people speaking about mental health and suicide prevention.”

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Team Kansas Competition Notes MHR Welcomes Instacoat Premium Products for 2023 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.