Ross Chastain - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Martinsville Speedway: After extreme tire fall-off to start the race put the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado a lap down, Ross Chastain was able to recover for a 12th-place finish. Once returning to the lead lap, Chastain was able to pass other trucks with ease until rain forced the race to end early with less than 80 laps to go.

Chastain at Kansas Speedway: Chastain has excelled at Kansas Speedway with two top-two finishes, including one win, in his last three races in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the 1.5-mile track. Additionally, the NASCAR Cup Series star has an average finish of 10.3 in his last four Kansas starts in the Cup Series.

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “This is a special track for me and the whole Niece Motorsports organization with our win here in 2019. Obviously, it is always fun to come back to a track that you’ve won at before. I’m looking forward to Saturday night’s race and am thankful for the opportunity from Al and everyone at Chevrolet and Worldwide Express for continuing to let me race,” Chastain said.

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR