Carson Hocevar - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Martinsville Speedway Recap: After starting seventh, Carson Hocevar ran inside the top-10 for most of the Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville. A late incident as the laps began to wind down with rain in the area took the No. 42 team out of contention to secure their second win of the season.

Hocevar on Last Race at Martinsville Speedway: “Overall, we ran fairly well at Martinsville two weeks ago. We’ve struggled at short tracks in the past, so being able to qualify and run up front was a major confidence boost for this Worldwide Express team. I’m disappointed in the outcome of our race at Martinsville, but we’ve shown incredible pace at the intermediate tracks this season. So, it’s hard to not get excited about the races we have coming up,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar at Kansas Speedway: Carson Hocevar was less than a lap away from punching his ticket into the Round of 8 in last year’s CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs with a win at Kansas Speedway. Unfortunately, Hocevar would finish second-place, eliminating him from the Playoffs. But, in three races at the track, Hocevar has an average finish of 13.3 with 28 laps led.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “The race last fall hurt. Coming so close to the win and moving on in the Playoffs would’ve been huge for this team. But, we know what we need to do this time around to be one spot better and climb up the points standings with a good finish,” Hocevar said.

Public Appearances: Carson Hocevar will make appearances at both the NASCAR Experience stage in the Midway Fan Zone and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series autograph session on Saturday, May 6 in the Kansas Speedway infield Fan Walk.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR