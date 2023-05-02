Lawless Alan - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Martinsville Recap: For the first time in NASCAR history, the Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville was run using the new oval wet-weather tires to start the event. Unfortunately, Alan was trapped a lap-down for a majority of the race, finishing in 32nd after qualifying inside the top-20. The driver of the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado currently sits 26th in championship standings after the race at Martinsville Speedway.

Alan on Last Race at Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville was a strange race for our team due to the unknown that came with the wet-weather tires. We went a lap down early and weren’t able to get back on the lead lap. I’m glad to have Martinsville behind us and get back to racing this weekend after the break,” Alan said.

Alan at Kansas Speedway: The 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway is one of the few tracks that Lawless Alan has raced at more than once. In two starts at Kansas, Alan has an average starting position of 26.5 and an average finishing position of 25th.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “Being in my second full-time year, it’s nice going to tracks that I’ve seen before and have notes at. Last year at Kansas, we were able to score a top-20 in my first start at the track. This time will be my third time at the track, and I look forward to using what I know from the races prior to my advantage,” Alan said.

Public Appearances: Lawless Alan will take part in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series autograph session on Saturday, May 6 in the Kansas Speedway infield Fan Walk.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

Niece Motorsports PR